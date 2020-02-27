Nigerian and Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis has been ruled out of his side’s Europa League clash against Manchester United on Thursday, February 28.

Bonaventure who scored in the first leg of the round-of-32 tie will miss the return fixture at Old Trafford because of an injury.

The Nigeria international picked up the injury in Club Brugge’s 1-0 home win over Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Emmanuel Bonaventure scored against Club Brugge in the first leg of the encounter (Instagram/Emmanuel Bonaventure) Instagram

The 22-year has failed to recover in time for Club Brugge’s trip to England.

It was Bonaventure who gave Club Brugge the lead in the first half against Manchester United who levelled in the second through Anthony Martial.

The Super Eagles forward has eight goals in all competitions so far this season.