Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis resumes pre-season with Watford after signing a 5-year deal

After reaching an agreement with Belgian side Club Brugge, Watford completed the signing of Dennis a week ago.

“Emmanuel Dennis has signed a five-year contract with Watford FC, the club is delighted to announce,” the club announced on their website.

“A deal was agreed with Club Brugge on Monday for the transfer of the exciting forward, and personal terms have now been finalised with the player.”

The 23-year-old, on Monday, June 29, 2021, resumed pre-season with his new club, where he will link with fellow Nigerian player William Troost-Ekong.

Watford shared a photo of the two Super Eagles in their gym.

It’s a significant move for the 23-year-old, who will now play in the Premier League after some above-average seasons in Belgium.

Before Brugge, the forward started his career with an academy in Abuja before securing a move abroad to Ukraine to play for Zorya Luhansk.

It was from Ukraine that he moved to Belgium. He was never the standout star at Club Brugge but had some moments in the Champions League.

In his most memorable moment, the Nigeria international scored a Champions League brace against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in October 2019.

He played over 90 games for Brugge with 27 goals and two league titles with the Belgian team.

In January, he left on loan to join Bundesliga side Cologne after he faced disciplinary action after storming off the team bus because he couldn’t sit on his favourite seat.

He struggled to feature regularly for Cologne, only making nine league appearances and failing to score.