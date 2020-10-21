Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis kicked off his 2020/2021 Champions League campaign with a goal in the opening game on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Dennis was on target in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win away at Zenit St. Petersburg in Group F.

The Nigerian opened the scoring in the game with a 63rd-minute goal. He started the move before finishing it from a goalmouth scramble.

Zenit equalised in the 74th minute following an own goal by Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvathe but Brugge got a 90th-minute winner by Charles De Ketelaere.

Dennis last season scored a memorable brace in the Champions League at the Bernabéu against Real Madrid.