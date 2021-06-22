RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Striker Emmanuel Dennis finalising talks with Watford as another Nigerian player is set for Premier League move

Another Nigerian in the Premier League; let's go!

Emmanuel Dennis (Getty Images) Getty Images

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis is on the verge of joining Premier League-newcomers Watford, who have reached an agreement with Club Brugge.

On Monday, June 21, 2021, Watford announced that they have reached an agreement with Belgian side Club Brugge.

An agreement with Club Brugge has been reached for the transfer of exciting young forward Emmanuel Dennis, Watford FC is delighted to confirm,” the club announced.

Barring any significant turn of event, the 23-year-old will be another Nigerian player who will star in the Premier League next season.

It’s a significant move for the 23-year-old, who will now play in the Premier League after some above-average seasons in Belgium.

Before Brugge, the forward started his career with an academy in Abuja before securing a move abroad to Ukraine to play for Zorya Luhansk.

It was from Ukraine that he moved to Belgium. He was never the standout star at Club Brugge but had some moments in the Champions League.

In his most memorable moment, the Nigeria international scored a Champions League brace against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in October 2019.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis once scored a Champions League brace at the Bernabeu (Twitter/Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis) Twitter

He played over 90 games for Brugge with 27 goals and two league titles with the Belgian team.

In January, he left on loan to join Bundesliga side Cologne after he faced disciplinary action after storming off the team bus because he couldn’t sit on his favourite seat.

He struggled to feature regularly for Cologne, only making nine league appearances and failing to score.

Dennis has played just two games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

