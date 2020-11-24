Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis is facing disciplinary action at Club Brugge after he stormed off the team bus because he couldn’t sit on his favourite seat.

Dennis has been left out Club Brugge’s Champions League squad to face Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, due to the issue.

Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, reported that the Nigerian was angry after he was not allowed to sit where he wanted because of with Brugge having placed strict measures on the bus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The report also revealed that the 23-year-old will be fined for his petulant behaviour.

Brugge boss Philippe Clement also confirmed that Dennis is fit but was dropped on disciplinary grounds although he didn’t reveal further detail.

Emmanuel Dennis has one Champions League goal this season

“Dennis is fit, but not in our selection. He didn't follow the club's rules, that's all I want to say about that,” he said.

“I prefer to concentrate on the players who are available to me.”

Dennis who has been with the Belgian outfit since in 2017 has a Champions League goal to his name which he scored on the opening group matchday away at Zenit St.Petersburg.

He is still without a goal in seven games in the Belgian league. He was part of the Super Eagles squad in the last international window but didn’t play in any of the two games against Sierra Leone.