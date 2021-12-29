Emmanuel Dennis: Evaluating Watford forward's mixed 2021

For a player who had scored twice in 23 appearances for Club Brugge and Cologne before making a switch to Watford in the summer, eight goals and five assists for a relegation-threatened side is commendable.

It has been a year of two halves for Dennis, whose time in Germany left much to be desired and was subsequently dismissed by Horst Heldt, the club director that authorised a temporary spell at the Bundesliga outfit.

“He’s not an easy guy. We knew about this problem, but we took too much risk. We misjudged that,” Heldt admitted to German sports website Mobil Express in early June. “Dennis caused a stir because his behaviour was not what the squad needed to be doing. We then dropped him because our priority was the group.

“That was a bad transfer, that is my responsibility.”

Indeed, the facts made for bleak reading. His only goal for the Billy Goats came in a DFB Pokal game with Jahn Regensburg, but a 78th-minute penalty miss — which would have sent the visitors 3-2 up — was an unwanted blemish. It proved a costly miss, too, as the top flight team exited the competition.

By March, the on-loan Dennis’ game time dwindled and he made only one more start in the league having played from the off five times in the immediate games following the switch from Brugge.

Unfancied by interim boss Friedhelm Funkel, the Nigerian was uninvolved in Cologne’s final five Bundesliga fixtures as the North Rhine-Westphalia club fought for survival, seeing his loan move peter out.

Thus, it came as a surprise when Watford opted to sign the 24-year-old whose headstrong nature and an absence of goals or assists to back up perceived attitude problems raised eyebrows.

Having said that, it was a profile of signing that suited what then-boss Xisco Munoz was trying to do in Hertfordshire and Dennis’ arrival was either going to be a profound success or unmitigated disaster.

Indeed, the jury was out.

An impressive Premier League debut against Aston Villa was encouraging, even though opinions were unlikely to change after one game. The new signing was strikingly given the nod ahead of then-captain Troy Deeney on the Hornets’ return to the big time, and he repaid Xisco’s faith with a goal and assist in the 3-2 win at Vicarage Road.

Fast forward four months and Dennis is arguably Watford’s main man, replacing Ismaila Sarr for final-third decisiveness and preventing supporters from ruing the departure of their former captain, who left for Birmingham City in late August.

“The legends of this club all move forward and I’m just a name,” Deeney said on his return to the club in December. “There is an opportunity for someone else. I think [Emmanuel] Dennis is playing great and if he sticks around for five years he could go and do that as well.

“I’ve done my point and it’s up to the guys in the squad now to take it further than I ever could.”

While it remains to be seen if Dennis eventually achieves legendary status in Hertfordshire, what he is doing in the present is admirable. 59 percent of Watford’s Premier League strikes have come through the in-form forward who is outdoing expectations in his first full season in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Tuesday’s goal against West Ham United was his eighth of the campaign, surpassing his personal best return of seven set in 2018/19 at Club Brugge.

None of Dennis’ goals have come from the spot, further underscoring the impressive finishing of the attacker whose return has come from expected goals (xG) of 4.2. For context, only Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe is finishing better than the Super Eagle in the Premier League and the Watford man amazingly ranks ninth in the big five European leagues.

Another upshot of an incredible second half of the year is the forward’s recall to the Nigeria side for the imminent Africa Cup of Nations.

Admittedly, Dennis may not play a prominent role at the finals, but he is expected to add to his three caps having not featured for the West African nation since a cameo against Sierra Leone in 2020.