Emmanuel Dennis' bullet header hands Watford MASSIVE win over Villa

Izuchukwu Akawor
Emmanuel Dennis scored his first Premier League goal since December 28

Watford are off the foot of the table after Emmanuel Dennis inspired them to a hard-fought win over Aston Villa.

Dennis netted the only goal as Watford defeated Steven Gerrard's Villa side 0-1 at the Villa Park to end a terrible run of 12 matches without a win.

The 24-year-old scored the decisive winner late in the second half after shaking off a challenge from Ashley Young to tower home a header from an Ismaila Sarr cross.

It was his first goal for the Hornets in the league since his consolation goal in Watford's 1-4 defeat at home to West Ham United.

Dennis, who also won the most duels in the game, ten, takes his tally to eight goals and five assists in his debut season in the PL.

The Nigerian forward has now been directly involved in 14 goals for Watford in the Premier League this season, 9 goals, 5 assists), the most by a player in a single campaign for the Hornets in the PL since 2018/19 season.

With the victory, Watford have now moved out of the foot of the table to 17th on 18 points in what is their first win under new manager, Roy Hodgson.

The Hornets are now just four points away from safety and will host Crystal Palace next at the Vicarage Road.

Emmanuel Dennis reacts after missing a chance in the first half.
Emmanuel Dennis reacts after missing a chance in the first half. Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, the forward was the only Nigerian on the pitch against the Villians, with two of his compatriots, William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Kalu on the bench for the duration of the game.

The other Nigerian at the club, Oghenekaro Etebo, expectedly missed the important win due to an injury.

Izuchukwu Akawor

