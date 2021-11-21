'Winning was the only thing in our heads,' says Watford hero Emmanuel Dennis

Dennis scored and provided two assists for Watford as they recorded a comfortable victory at Vicarage Road.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker who played on the left and later up top stated after the game that he is comfortable in any position.

Dennis said, “I can play anywhere in the front three, it’s okay to me and I did the job."

AFP

Speaking about the game, Dennis who put in a Man of the Match performance insisted that despite their position on the table his teammates only wanted to win against Manchester United.

“I’m very happy, we deserved to win. Winning was the only thing in our heads, we kept going and got a very important three points.

“We kept going, I missed the chance before the penalty, I could have scored but we kept going and I got a goal!.

“It [the win] was really important with the big games coming up, we’re really happy,” Dennis added.

He went on to dissect how he got involved with the last two goals which sealed the three points.

Pulse Nigeria

About Joao Pedro's goal, Dennis said, “I’m really happy for him,

“He was emotional, which is normal, this is the Premier League. I’m happy I could give him the assist.

An on his goal, Dennis added, “I was running and I thought Cucho [Hernández] was going to chest it to me but he took it for himself. The defender was on Cucho so I took the ball, I knew he was going to stay with Cucho, and then the good finish."