Ex-Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has refused to donate money to his country Togo to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Adebayor who now plays in Paraguay for Olimpia has since returned home in the capital city Lome where he is self-isolating.

The 36-year-old who has amassed a lot of money in his football career has doubled down on his decision not to donate any money to his country.

“For those of you who say I don't donate, let me be very clear, I don't donate. It is very simple,'" Adebayor said in a Facebook Live video.

“I do what I want and eat what I want. Later, there will be people who will criticise me for the fact that I did not donate Lome (capital of Togo).”

It is not known why the striker is refusing to donate any money to the country.

The striker has been known to be generous with his money as he supports several charity causes in Togo.

In 2017, he generously revealed he was to financially support 90 children in Togo for an entire year.

The striker was also displeased with the rumours that he brought coronavirus to Togo after he left Paraguay via stops in France and Benin.

“Some think that I was the one who introduced the virus in Lome,” he also said.

“It is very unfortunate, but this country is like that.”

As at the time of this report, Togo has had 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six people have died from the virus.