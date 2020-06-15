Asamoah Gyan plays tennis for leisure at the Officers Mess inside the 37 Military Barracks, Accra.

Emmanuel Adebayor who also plays tennis for leisure has called out the Ghana international to face him in a tennis game.

Adebayor in a video posted by Asamoah Gyan has challenged the latter to accept his challenge in a tennis competition.

“It is going to be fire for fire. Who is Asamoah Gyan? I am going to finish him.

“Asamoah Gyan come out,” he said in the video

The Black Stars striker has accepted the challenge from Emmanuel Adebayor.

“This is the match I have been waiting for. @e_adebayor called me out. Bro I’m coming for you. Get ready. “CLASH OF THE AFRICAN LEGENDS”. Date will be announced” Gyan posted on his Instagram page.