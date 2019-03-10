Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiéjilé has completed a permanent move to Finnish side HJK Helsinki.

The 31-year-old Nigerian defender was part of the Super Eagles of Nigeria team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia.

Since the summer football fiesta, Elderson has struggled for game time

Elderson only played two full season with French Ligue 1 side Monaco and was loaned out severally for the remainder of his contract.

The experienced left back has however decided to continue his career in Finland .

Helsinki announced the arrival of Elderson through a statement on their official website.

Helsinki analyst Mika Lehkosuo praised the qualities Elderson possesses and his experience playing a major factor in his acquisition.

He said, "Elderson is an experienced player. His experience in his spherical gaming is the right kind of tranquility and a ball-free good placement and co-operation with the rest of the team. He is also good enough in the air game, so we get added value to our special situations."

He further went on to reveal that the Super Eagles defender has been impressive in training and should be an instant transition into the team .

He said, "Edi immediately adapted to the team and got along well with others. Training sessions are now important to Ed, because the gameplay is still in the grips. We have the time to get the guy up to the beginning of the season. "

Elderson now joins another veteran Nigerian defender Taye Taiwo in Finland with the league scheduled to commence in April .