Anthony Elanga becomes Manchester United's fifth-youngest Champions League goalscorer

Elanga joins the company of club legends like record goalscorer Wayne Rooney and iconic playmaker David Beckham. The list also includes long-serving defender Phil Jones while embattled Mason greenwood rounds it up.

The Swedish striker scored his second goal in as many substitute appearances when he slotted past Jan Oblak with his first attempt.

imago/Kolbert-press

The Swedish youngster said after the match that it was a dream come true.

"I have dreamt of moments like this, scoring in the Champions League against top European teams like Atletico Madrid, a dream come true."

Ralf Ragnick introduced Elanga off the bench after the young forward impressed off the bench in the win over Leeds on Sunday.

IMAGO / News Images

The young forward is looking to repay his manager's faith in him. While speaking to BT Sports, Elanga said, "I want to repay the manager and give 150% every time I step onto the pitch. I just do what I can do, I want to be the best player on the pitch and I appreciate the boss."