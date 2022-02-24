UCL

Anthony Elanga becomes Manchester United's fifth-youngest Champions League goalscorer

Niyi Iyanda
Anthony Elanga scored from the bench for the second time this week

Anthony Elanga became Manchester United's fifth youngest Champions League scorer with his goal against Atletico Madrid
Following his 80th-minute equaliser, Anthony Elanga has become Manchester United's fifth-youngest Champions League goalscorer.

Elanga joins the company of club legends like record goalscorer Wayne Rooney and iconic playmaker David Beckham. The list also includes long-serving defender Phil Jones while embattled Mason greenwood rounds it up.

The Swedish striker scored his second goal in as many substitute appearances when he slotted past Jan Oblak with his first attempt.

Anthony Elanga broke Atletico hearts with an equalizer with just 10 minutes left on the clock
The Swedish youngster said after the match that it was a dream come true.

"I have dreamt of moments like this, scoring in the Champions League against top European teams like Atletico Madrid, a dream come true."

Ralf Ragnick introduced Elanga off the bench after the young forward impressed off the bench in the win over Leeds on Sunday.

Elanga scored in United's 4-2 victory over Leeds in the premier League
The young forward is looking to repay his manager's faith in him. While speaking to BT Sports, Elanga said, "I want to repay the manager and give 150% every time I step onto the pitch. I just do what I can do, I want to be the best player on the pitch and I appreciate the boss."

Elanga will hope to feature when Watford visits Old Trafford on February 26 2022.

