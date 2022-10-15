EXCLUSIVE: La Liga legend Mendieta explains Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona woes

Solace Chukwu
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ahead of Sunday's El Clasico, the former Barcelona and Valencia midfielder weighed in on the Dutchman's struggles at Camp Nou

NurPhoto
NurPhoto

Former Barcelona midfielder Gaizka Mendieta has provided some insight concerning Frenkie de Jong’s struggles at the club.

Read Also

The Netherlands international, who joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 for a princely fee north of 60 million pounds from Ajax, has struggled to assert himself at Camp Nou. Speculation throughout the summer transfer window linked him with a move to English giants Manchester United, with reports suggesting the La Liga club’s preference was for him to leave.

While De Jong ultimately opted against a transfer, the 25-year-old finds himself behind young Spanish midfielders Gavi and Pedri in the pecking order under current manager Xavi.

Barcelona’s bias in favour of their youth set-up is well established, with the fabled La Masia academy an integral part of the club’s identity and focus. It can often mean that even already established stars find themselves in limbo at Camp Nou: the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann and Miralem Pjanic have, in recent times, joined the club for significant outlays, only to struggle.

Signed from Liverpool for a world-record fee, Philippe Coutinho is one of many outsiders who struggled to make a mark at Barcelona
Signed from Liverpool for a world-record fee, Philippe Coutinho is one of many "outsiders" who struggled to make a mark at Barcelona AFP

“It's true and I understand that there are players who come from outside the academy, so you need an adaptation process,” Mendieta said. “Many players have arrived at Barca, but have needed time to settle in, and that’s absolutely normal these days.”

Former Spain international Mendieta, a gifted midfielder during his playing career, spent a year at Barcelona in the 2003/04 season. Despite only being there on loan, he played an important role in the starting line-up, making over 30 appearances for the club under two different managers despite his stint coinciding with the rises of Xavi and Andres Iniesta, both of whom would go on to have Hall of Fame careers.

The key, according to Mendieta, was tactical clarity and a tendency to self-sacrifice.

Gaizka Mendieta was an integral member of the Barcelona squad in the 2003/04 season
Gaizka Mendieta was an integral member of the Barcelona squad in the 2003/04 season AFP

“For me, at the time in my professional career when I went to play for Barcelona, it wasn’t a difficulty for me at all,” he said.

“I was very clear about how Barcelona played – (Louis) van Gaal and (Radomir) Antic were the coaches – but for me in Spanish football, after playing for Valencia for many years, it was no problem. I fully understood that it would depend on my position. I played in different positions, and I knew at all times what was expected of me. That was my mission.”

For a player of De Jong’s quality, Mendieta believes it is simply a matter of time and adaptability. The former Valencia captain also stated that, while Barcelona’s preference for homegrown talent is a barrier, there is a further complication for players signed from outside of Spain.

For all his ability, Frenkie de Jong's performances for the Netherlands national team have not translated to Barcelona
For all his ability, Frenkie de Jong's performances for the Netherlands national team have not translated to Barcelona AFP

“[A bedding-in period] is needed for all teams, especially when you’re (coming from) outside Spain. That’s something that is normal: when you change teams, you need some time to settle in, to understand the way they do their training and also to settle in with your colleagues; also your colleagues need to get to know you too.

“Professionally, we’re all very clear about the different ways of playing, and so obviously you have to understand and know your players to get the best performance possible.”

Barcelona go into this weekend’s El Clasico under a cloud following their midweek 3-3 draw with Inter, which puts them in grave danger of elimination from the Champions League. Pointedly, De Jong only joined the action from the bench, but having made an impact on the proceedings, the Dutchman will be hoping to get the nod from manager Xavi to start against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Solace Chukwu Solace Chukwu Solace is the Senior Editor of Pulse Sports. A respected columnist across various international platforms, he has close to a decade of experience reporting on African football. His forte is analytical content, and he is particular about quality and accuracy. He can be found on Twitter: @TheOddSolace.

Recommended articles

Time and where to watch Flamingos against Chile

Time and where to watch Flamingos against Chile

Mason Greenwood arrested for breaching bail conditions amid Rape charges

Mason Greenwood arrested for breaching bail conditions amid Rape charges

Manchester United legend facing €1500 lawsuit over ‘homophobic’ comments

Manchester United legend facing €1500 lawsuit over ‘homophobic’ comments

EXCLUSIVE: La Liga legend Mendieta explains Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona woes

EXCLUSIVE: La Liga legend Mendieta explains Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona woes

Frank Onyeka bags vital assist for Brentford as Toney’s brace deny Brighton win

Frank Onyeka bags vital assist for Brentford as Toney’s brace deny Brighton win

Corbo hails Osimhen for penalty kick giveaway

Corbo hails Osimhen for penalty kick giveaway

Trending

Sergio Ramos' wife reveals details of her active sex life with the PSG superstar

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss chance against South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss against South Korea

Odemwingie is sharing his controversial views again

Odemwingie's weird behaviour continues as he uses a picture of Mourinho to prove a point about God