RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Eight-man Nancy survive French Cup siege at Troyes

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Souleymane Karamoko is shown a red card at Troyes to leave Nancy with eight men

Souleymane Karamoko is shown a red card at Troyes to leave Nancy with eight men Creator: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI
Souleymane Karamoko is shown a red card at Troyes to leave Nancy with eight men Creator: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI

Second-division Nancy had three players sent off but still hung on to beat Ligue 1 Troyes on penalties in the French Cup last 64 on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Nancy, bottom of Ligue 2 collected their first yellow card when defender Souleymane Karamoko was booked after seven minutes. 

Maxime Nonnenmacher followed after 30 minutes and the 19-year-old midfielder collected a second two minutes later when he was late in a tackle on Brandon Domingues .

Nancy conceded just before half-time after Edmond Akichi brought down Suk Hyun-Jun at a corner. Akichi received a yellow card. 

Domingues sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

But the 10 men hit back when Andrew Jung deflected home a free kick in the 75th minute.

A minute later Saliou Ciss was shown a straight red card. 

Karamoko finished the game as he had started it, collecting a second yellow card deep into added time, leaving Nancy to play a few seconds three-men down before the game ended 1-1.

They won the shootout 4-2 to advance.

The four other early matches obeyed the logic of league position.

Toulouse, second in Ligue 2, beat Nimes, eight places below them 4-1.

Second division Bastia beat fifth-division amateurs Hauts Lyonnais 3-1.  

In matches between two amateur clubs, the team in the higher division won both as Versailles beat Sarre-Union 1-0 and Vitre edged AS Panazol on penalties.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abraham brace gives Roma thumping win at Atalanta

Abraham brace gives Roma thumping win at Atalanta

Lindstrom strikes again as Frankfurt continue rise

Lindstrom strikes again as Frankfurt continue rise

Eight-man Nancy survive French Cup siege at Troyes

Eight-man Nancy survive French Cup siege at Troyes

No 'scientific evidence' backing football circuit breaker - EFL chair

No 'scientific evidence' backing football circuit breaker - EFL chair

Villa v Burnley off as Premier League reels from Covid chaos

Villa v Burnley off as Premier League reels from Covid chaos

MUST WATCH: 4 interesting matches involving Super Eagles players this weekend

MUST WATCH: 4 interesting matches involving Super Eagles players this weekend

He is another Pepe - Agbonlahor warns Arsenal against Martial move

He is another Pepe - Agbonlahor warns Arsenal against Martial move

Facing Salah could help Kane regain scoring touch - Conte

Facing Salah could help Kane regain scoring touch - Conte

Lyon bar fans from away matches after Cup tie flare-up

Lyon bar fans from away matches after Cup tie flare-up

Trending

Premier League: Iheanacho has another battle on his hands - 5 things we learnt from Matchweek 16

Kelechi Iheanacho will have to fight for his place in the Leicester City starting line-up again after an impressive showing from Zambia's Patson Daka against Newcastle United

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

How Burnley missed out on 17-year-old Essien after refusing to pay him £60 per week

How Burnley missed out on 17-year-old Essien after refusing to pay him £60 per week

Salah spoils Gerrard's Liverpool return, Ronaldo rides to Man Utd's rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United's winner against Norwich Creator: Daniel LEAL