Fernandes needs to stop playing for Ronaldo - Gudjohnsen

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford last summer, nine years after his first stint at United. Fernandes and Ronaldo were mutually influential in each other's moves to the Theatre of Dreams with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner recommending Old Trafford as a destination for the former Sporting Lisbon captain.

Gudjohnsen told news media outlet MBL that Fernandes' insistence on picking out the 36-year-old forward causes impatience and frustration when he cannot find his target.

The ex-Chelsea striker said: “It’s as if Fernandes was always looking for Cristiano Ronaldo. Nine out of ten times, he tries to find Ronaldo and if this doesn’t work, he gets impatient and begins to try very difficult things. Bearing in mind the way he began at United, we want to see much more of him.”

Former England midfielder Paul Merson also attested to Fernandes' reduced impact at Manchester United, suggesting that the arrival of Ronaldo has shifted the focus from the former Sporting man to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"When you lose confidence it doesn't matter who you are - we all lose confidence - it's a different game. He's not touching the ball in the game now, he's not touching it 60, 70 or 80 times," Merson explained.

"Everything went through Fernandes, everything. It's not that case now, everyone's looking for Ronaldo now. This needs to change."