The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have announced Egypt as host of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Egypt won the hosting rights to the AFCON 2019 after CAF officials voted on Tuesday, January 8 in Dakar Senegal.

The poll for the hosting rights of AFCON 2019 was between Egypt and South Africa but it is the North African country that has gotten the rights.

CAF had to come up with a new host for AFCON 2019 and stripping Cameroon of the hosting rights due to their failure in infrastructural upgrades needed to handle a 24-team tourney.

CAF also had concerns about the political instability in the country.