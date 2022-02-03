Egypt suggest delaying AFCON final against Senegal by a day

"I want to state to all CAF authorities that Senegal have one extra day to train and therefore maybe we should play the final on Monday," suggested Egypt's assistant coach Diaa al-Sayed, who was speaking after coach Carlos Queiroz was shown a red card during the semi-final.

Egypt won 3-1 in a shoot-out after a goalless 120 minutes in Yaounde, while Senegal overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 in normal time a day earlier.