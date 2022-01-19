AFCON 2021: Egypt join Nigeria in Round-of-16 after hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sudan

The victory took the Pharaohs of Egypt to six points as they finished second in the group, three points behind table-toppers Nigeria.

Mohamed Abdelmoneim scored the winning goal for Egypt as the Sudanese threw legs, limbs, and everything else in the path of Mohamed Salah to deny the Liverpool forward from adding to his goal tally.

The match started at a frenetic pace with both teams having chances in the first five minutes to open the scoring.

It was immediately clear that the Falcons of Jediane had an agreed mechanism to stifle Salah as they doubled up (or even tripled up) on him whenever he was in possession.

It was a tactic that worked for most of the first half as the Pharaohs found it hard to find the final pass or put the finishing touch on any attacking move.

Carlos Queiroz's side got very close to breaking the deadlock in the 31st minute after Mostapha Muhammed drew a top-class save out of Mohamed Mostapha Mohamed in the Sudanese goal.

The Sudanese shot-stopper got down quickly to turn behind Muhammed's header, with the goalkeeper injuring himself and conceding another corner-kick in the process.

However, Egypt finally found the breakthrough from the resultant corner-kick with Mohamed Abdelmoneim arrowing home a header from an Abdalla El Said flick on in the 35th minute.

As the second half got underway, the Egyptians continued their push to double their lead with Mohamed Salah showing his quick feet and close control.

In the 60th minute, the Liverpool forward picked the ball up inside the penalty box and sent a rasping shot on goal but the Sudanese goalkeeper was alert to make a good save.

As the half wore on, the Sudanese defenders got more reckless in their tackles against Salah with the Egypt No. 10 making his displeasure known to the centre referee.

Amr Al Sulaya had the miss of the night after the defensive midfielder skied a Salah square pass in the 65th minute with only the goalkeeper to beat.

There were to be no further goals as Egypt held firm against a barrage of Sudanese attacking runs in the final 15 minutes of the match.