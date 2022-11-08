EFL Cup: Cherries destroy Alex Iwobi, Everton in 5-goal thriller

Bournemouth thrashed Everton 4-1 to book their place in the next stage at the Vitality Stadium.

Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, featured in the game but came on only as a second half substitute as Frank Lampard made some changes.

Iwobi replaced James Garner seven minutes into the second half but couldn't stop the Toffees from suffering back-to-back defeats.

For the 38 minutes he was on the pitch, the 26-year-old completed 98% of his passes, created one chance and made one key pass.

Bournemouth deliver masterclass

Gary O'Neill's Cherries are back to winning ways and did so in some style following a comfortable day at home to Everton.

Bournemouth proved just too good for Everton at home after a 4-1 win to book a place in the next round of the EFL Cup.

Jamaal Love and Junior Stanislas were the inspiration for the home side, who returned to winning ways in some style.

Both players scored one and assisted one, with Emiliano Marcondes and Jaidon Anthony the other scorers on the day for host.