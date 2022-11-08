EFL Cup: Chelsea get major Haaland boost ahead Manchester City clash

Izuchukwu Akawor
Haaland is a major doubt for the game against the Blues despite scoring against Fulham at the weekend.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that star forward Erling Haaland is a major doubt for Chelsea.

Guardiola stated that Haaland could miss the game against the Blues on Wednesday due to a ligament damage.

Erling Haaland has scored 23 goals in 17 games for Manchester City.
City take on Graham Potter's Chelsea in the English League club at the Etihad in midweek.

Haaland was among the goals at the weekend as he returned from an injury as a second-half substitute in a 2-1 win over Fulham.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola brings off Erling Haaland of Manchester City in the second after his second home hat trick in just four days, at the Etihad on August 31, 2022.
He picked up a foot injury during a game against former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League back in October.

However, ahead of the encounter against Chelsea at the Etihad, Guardiola said that the 22-year-old is still recovering and may not face the Blues.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard said his talented striker is still not perfect due to ligament damage.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts on the touchline when Man City clashed with Liverpool at Anfield on October 16, 2022.
"He is still not perfect," Guardiola said at Tuesday's pre-match press conference. "We'll see tomorrow [Wednesday] and on Saturday [against Brentford]. He is getting better. 

"What's important is the bone isn't broken so there's no damage, just the ligament is damaged a bit. It's not perfect right now, but in one week or 10 days anything can happen."

The Norwegian International has been in sparkling form for the Cityzens since he joined the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

His goal against Fulham at the weekend took his tally for the season to an incredible 23 goals in just 17 appearances.

