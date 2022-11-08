EFL Cup: Chelsea get major Haaland boost ahead Manchester City clash

Guardiola stated that Haaland could miss the game against the Blues on Wednesday due to a ligament damage.

City take on Graham Potter's Chelsea in the English League club at the Etihad in midweek.

Haaland was among the goals at the weekend as he returned from an injury as a second-half substitute in a 2-1 win over Fulham.

He picked up a foot injury during a game against former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League back in October.

However, ahead of the encounter against Chelsea at the Etihad, Guardiola said that the 22-year-old is still recovering and may not face the Blues.

Guardiola uncertain Haaland will play

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard said his talented striker is still not perfect due to ligament damage.

"He is still not perfect," Guardiola said at Tuesday's pre-match press conference. "We'll see tomorrow [Wednesday] and on Saturday [against Brentford]. He is getting better.

"What's important is the bone isn't broken so there's no damage, just the ligament is damaged a bit. It's not perfect right now, but in one week or 10 days anything can happen."

The Norwegian International has been in sparkling form for the Cityzens since he joined the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.