EFL Cup: Arsenal eliminated from Carabao Cup after shock defeat to Brighton

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Eddie Nketiah’s sweet finish gave Arsenal false hope as the Gunners seemed to be on the ascendancy before the Seagulls unleashed their venom led by Ghana's new boy Lamptey.

Arsenal vs Brighton
Arsenal vs Brighton

Japanese attacker, Kaoru Mitoma completed the turnaround just before the hour mark and Tariq Lamptey added some gloss. This result meant that Arsenal’s 12-match winning run at the Emirates

Recommended articles

came to an end.

“Losing is disappointing but the way the boys tried tonight, and played with the amount of changes we had to make because of the congestion, I’m really happy with that,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said. He felt the result “doesn’t reflect what happened on the pitch”,

Arteta had retained only William Saliba from the weekend victory over Chelsea while Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi made eight changes. The Brighton side on show was one filled with a lot of youthful energy.

The young Ecuadorian Jeremy Sarmiento, was terrific throughout and there were other outstanding performances sprinkled throughout the team.

Arsenal started the game brightly and 20 minutes in, Nketiah, received a perfect pass from the impressive Reiss Nelson and swept a splendid first-time finish past Jason Steele. The expectation from that point was for the Gunners to push for another goal before half time. However Brighton stayed calm and were good value for their equalizer.

It was a moment for Karl Hein, the debutant Arsenal keeper, to forget. Hein brought down Welbeck in the box after slipping when attempting to cut out a through ball. Welbeck stepped up and dispatched the penalty confidently.

Nketiah hit the post with a long-range effort in the 49th minute before Steele produced a fine save to keep out Nelson's goal-bound header. The failure to convert those chances proved costly for Arsenal.

As the hour mark approached, Brighton, who never seemed overwhelmed by the occasion took the lead through Mitoma. He received a pass on the left and cut inside on his right foot before finding the far corner.

Brighton got a third goal not long after. Tariq Lamptey received a pass from Billy Gilmour and burst into the area before slipping past Hein to send Arsenal packing.

More from category

  • Patrice Motsepe

    CAF supports FIFA’s call for unity and an inclusive and successful FIFA World Cup

  • Arsenal vs Brighton

    EFL Cup: Arsenal eliminated from Carabao Cup after shock defeat to Brighton

  • Serge Gnabry celebrating with his teammates

    Cashout on Bundesliga games this weekend with these betting tips

Recommended articles

Super 8: Wike boys Hoopers, Kano Pillars serve a treat in Lagos as basketball finals enter day 4

Super 8: Wike boys Hoopers, Kano Pillars serve a treat in Lagos as basketball finals enter day 4

CAF supports FIFA’s call for unity and an inclusive and successful FIFA World Cup

CAF supports FIFA’s call for unity and an inclusive and successful FIFA World Cup

EFL Cup: Arsenal eliminated from Carabao Cup after shock defeat to Brighton

EFL Cup: Arsenal eliminated from Carabao Cup after shock defeat to Brighton

Cashout on Bundesliga games this weekend with these betting tips

Cashout on Bundesliga games this weekend with these betting tips

EFL Cup: Manchester City sparkle to send Chelsea out of Carabao Cup

EFL Cup: Manchester City sparkle to send Chelsea out of Carabao Cup

What happened the 2 times Adesanya faced Pereira

What happened the 2 times Adesanya faced Pereira

Friendly: Nigeria loses again as Costa Rica uses Super Eagles B to train for World Cup

Friendly: Nigeria loses again as Costa Rica uses Super Eagles B to train for World Cup

Israel Adesanya explains why he cried after defeating Jarod Cannonier

Israel Adesanya explains why he cried after defeating Jarod Cannonier

Feel it, bet on it this World Cup season with BetKing

Feel it, bet on it this World Cup season with BetKing

Trending

Milan are eyeing Folarin Balogun as a replacement for Olivier Giroud

AC Milan want Arsenal's Super Eagles hopeful to replace Olivier Giroud

Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

Henry Onyekuru plays for Adana Demirspor currently on loan from Olympiacos

Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru hits out at Nigerian Immigration Service

Top 5 Bizarre World Cup moments

Never To Be Forgotten: Top 5 bizarre World Cup moments