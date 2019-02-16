Former Super Eagles defender Efe Ambrose says that he is delighted to have completed a move to Sky Bet Championship side Derby County.

Ambrose move to Derby County was confirmed after he passed a trail with the second division side.

The 30-year-old Ambrose has played for several top clubs in Europe but has never had the opportunity to play in England.

The Nigerian has been added to the Derby County by manager Frank Lampard to help improve the Rams defender.

In his first interview with the Derby County website, Ambrose stated that he is delighted to finally come to England and play under Lampard who was a legendary midfielder in his active years.

Ambrose also stated that he is excited to help the club gain promotion to the Premier League next season.

He said, "Sometimes you never know where football will take you but for me, it's a dream to play down in England so getting the opportunity to play here is amazing.

''I know what it means to be in the top six and what it means to get a ticket to the Premier League.

"I know the ambition what Frank Lampard wants for this club so for me, that is a motivation.

"We are aiming for the top two places to get the automatic ticket so once you put that in your head then it's a challenge and it's not impossible. In the Championship, everyone is equal to everyone.'

Ambrose is expected to make his Derby County debut against Nottingham Forest on Monday, February 25.