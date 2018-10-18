EFCC arraign 3 NFF officials for $9.5m FIFA grant

news

Three members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have reportedly been arraigned to the Federal High Court at Maitama Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a FIFA grant worth $9.5m.

NFF Director of Administration and Finance Christopher Andekin, Head, Finance and Account Department Fadanari Mamza and Cashier Reagan Zaka are the three members of the football body that are the defendants

According to a report by the Vanguard, The EFCC is accusing the trio of tampering with a sum of 9.5 million Dollars and $1.3 million received by the world governing body.

Charges levelled against the defendants include criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and misappropriation.

In the report, Mr. Steve Odiasewho is the prosecutor stated that the three accused conspired for the illegal act in January 2015 which is contrary to Section 97 of Penal Code.

His argument as that the three defendants had the responsibility to be been in charge of money supposed to be used for the development of football in the country which was from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

The report also states that Andekin was able to manoeuvre $1.3 million of the money to an account with Zenith Bank, while Zaka and Mamza both diverted $ 7. 2 million and $2. 3 million of the FIFA grant.

The report states that Justice Peter Affen who is the Judge gave administrative bail to the defendants upon request as he adjourned the case for the trial to begin on Tuesday, November 27.