Edouard Mendy and Chelsea served 'breakfast' at home after embarrassing defeat to Brentford

Izuchukwu Akawor
Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy conceded four goals for the first time since April 3, 2021.

Edouard Mendy conceded four goals for the first time since he concede five against West Bromich on April 3, 2021.
Edouard Mendy conceded four goals for the first time since he concede five against West Bromich on April 3, 2021.

Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech were in action as Chelsea suffered humiliation at home to Brentford on their return to club football.

Senegal's goalkeeper, Mendy and his teammate from Morocco, Ziyech, played from start to finish as a Vitaly Janelt-inspired Brentford came from behind to register a remarkable 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Janelt chips Mendy
Janelt chips Mendy Pulse Nigeria

All the goals arrived in an entertaining second half after there was nothing to separate both clubs at the break, with the Bees putting on a show in the second half to end Chelsea's 14-match unbeaten run in some fashion.

Three minutes into the second half, Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring with a stunning goal of the month contender, a 35-yard screamer to put Chelsea ahead.

Antonio Rudiger's screamer was not enough for Chelsea.
Antonio Rudiger's screamer was not enough for Chelsea. AFP

However, the goal only lasted just two minutes as two goals in four minutes from Janelt and Christain Eriksen quickly turned the game on its head for the visitors.

Janelt grabbed his second of the match six minutes later to make it 3-1 before substitute Yoane Wissa made it 4-1 to seal the win a few seconds after coming on.

Eriksen returns amongst the goals in the PL
Eriksen returns amongst the goals in the PL Pulse Nigeria

It's the first time The Best goalkeeper, Mendy, had conceded at least four goals in a match this at Stamford Bridge since shipping five against West Brom a year ago.

The result sees Chelsea lose for the fourth time this season in the PL, while Brentford boosted their survival hopes with the win as the moved 11 points clear of relegation.

Why Nigeria should give Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun a chance as soon as possible

Why Nigeria should give Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun a chance as soon as possible

Edouard Mendy and Chelsea served 'breakfast' at home after embarrassing defeat to Brentford

Edouard Mendy and Chelsea served 'breakfast' at home after embarrassing defeat to Brentford

De Bruyne, Gundogan strike as Man City overtake Liverpool with victory against Burnley

De Bruyne, Gundogan strike as Man City overtake Liverpool with victory against Burnley

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to 'miss Nigeria's games in June

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to 'miss Nigeria's games in June

Roy Hodgson benches all Super Eagles' stars as Liverpool defeat Watford to overtake Manchester City

Roy Hodgson benches all Super Eagles' stars as Liverpool defeat Watford to overtake Manchester City

NPFL matchday 20 preview and predictions

NPFL matchday 20 preview and predictions

