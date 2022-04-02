Senegal's goalkeeper, Mendy and his teammate from Morocco, Ziyech, played from start to finish as a Vitaly Janelt-inspired Brentford came from behind to register a remarkable 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Pulse Nigeria

All the goals arrived in an entertaining second half after there was nothing to separate both clubs at the break, with the Bees putting on a show in the second half to end Chelsea's 14-match unbeaten run in some fashion.

Three minutes into the second half, Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring with a stunning goal of the month contender, a 35-yard screamer to put Chelsea ahead.

AFP

However, the goal only lasted just two minutes as two goals in four minutes from Janelt and Christain Eriksen quickly turned the game on its head for the visitors.

Janelt grabbed his second of the match six minutes later to make it 3-1 before substitute Yoane Wissa made it 4-1 to seal the win a few seconds after coming on.

Pulse Nigeria

It's the first time The Best goalkeeper, Mendy, had conceded at least four goals in a match this at Stamford Bridge since shipping five against West Brom a year ago.