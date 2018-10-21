Pulse.ng logo
Eden Hazard, Willian not passing to Alvaro Morata

Chelsea legend says Hazard, Willian not passing to Morata

Ruud Gullit believes Alvaro Morata's goal drought is a result of Hazard and Willian not creating opportunities for him.

  • Published:
Alvaro Morata play Alvaro Morata has been firing blanks recently (Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea legend Ruud Gullit has hinted that Eden Hazard and Willian Borges are refusing to pass to their teammate Alvaro Morata.

The Spain International has only scored three goals throughout the  course of the season across various competitions.

Alvaro Morata

After failing to find the back of the net against as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw with Manchester United, Gullit is of the opinion that Morata is being ignored by his wide men.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard is happy to see out his career at Stamford Bridge should a dream move to Real Madrid not materialise play Gullit says Hazard is not passing enough to Morata (AFP)

 

He made his assertion when on punditry duties with beINSports after the game where he stated that both Hazard who is the Player of the Month for September and Willian are making it difficult for Morata to score.

Hazard stats

He revealed that Hazard has been in fantastic form for Chelsea taking opportunities he could sometimes let go for Morata .

He also explained that because of the unconventional way both Hazard and Willian drift inside the field it makes it difficult for Morata to understand when he should position himself into a goalscoring position as he prefers to come participate in the buildup play.

Ruud Gullit play Gulllit had a remarkable career at Chelsea (You Tube)

 

Gullit  said, "They don't come into any positions where they create anything for him.

"The worst part is you can see Willian and Hazard always dribble inside because they don't trust him.

"It is difficult for a striker to play with these two who go inside all the time, you don't know where to go.

Willian stats

"But also when the crosses are in, I think there was a moment in the first half where you asked, where is Morata, he wasn't there. So they don't trust him."

Willian and Alvaro Morata play Gullit wants Willian to pass the ball to Moarata more (Getty Images)

 

A late Ross Barkley goal cancelled out Anthony Martial’s brace for Manchester United as Chelsea remain unbeaten this season in all competitions .

Alvaro Morata will hope to find the back of the net when Chelsea take face off with BATE Borisov in the Europa League on Thursday, October 25.

