Ruud Gullit believes Alvaro Morata's goal drought is a result of Hazard and Willian not creating opportunities for him.
The Spain International has only scored three goals throughout the course of the season across various competitions.
After failing to find the back of the net against as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw with Manchester United, Gullit is of the opinion that Morata is being ignored by his wide men.
He made his assertion when on punditry duties with beINSports after the game where he stated that both Hazard who is the Player of the Month for September and Willian are making it difficult for Morata to score.
He revealed that Hazard has been in fantastic form for Chelsea taking opportunities he could sometimes let go for Morata .
He also explained that because of the unconventional way both Hazard and Willian drift inside the field it makes it difficult for Morata to understand when he should position himself into a goalscoring position as he prefers to come participate in the buildup play.
Gullit said, "They don't come into any positions where they create anything for him.
"The worst part is you can see Willian and Hazard always dribble inside because they don't trust him.
"It is difficult for a striker to play with these two who go inside all the time, you don't know where to go.
"But also when the crosses are in, I think there was a moment in the first half where you asked, where is Morata, he wasn't there. So they don't trust him."
A late Ross Barkley goal cancelled out Anthony Martial’s brace for Manchester United as Chelsea remain unbeaten this season in all competitions .
Alvaro Morata will hope to find the back of the net when Chelsea take face off with BATE Borisov in the Europa League on Thursday, October 25.