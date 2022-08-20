'Bring back Eden Hazard!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans insist on former star's return

However, despite the signings, Chelsea fans seem far from satisfied with the club's signings so far with some fans still wishing for the club to get more business done before the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea began their Premier League campaign with a hard-fought win over Everton at Goodison Park, followed by a dramatic 2-2 draw against Tottenham in the London derby at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.

Blues coach Thomas Tuchel has also continued to state his desire to see more business at the Bridge this summer under the newly-led Todd Boehly consortium.

The Blues have only made one recruitment in attack with Raheem Sterling's arrival from Man City, while seeing Romelu Lukaku(Loan) and Timo Werner both leave this summer, with the duo heading back to their former employers respectively.

The Blues currently rely on Raheem Sterling and a wasteful Kai Havertz in attack this summer, with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech struggling to nail down a place in Thomas Tuchel's attack.

Chelsea fans dream of Eden Hazard return this summer

Chelsea fans have now taken to social media to express their desire to see one of their former stars return to the club.

Eden Hazard is a name popular with many Blues fans in recent years. The 30-year-old Real Madrid star lit up the Premier League during his 7 years at the club.

Hazard won a number of trophies with the Blues including two Europa League titles, two Premier League titles and was one of the league's most influential players.

However, the Belgian international's mega-money move to Spain in the summer of 2020 hasn't quite been a success with a nightmare spell of injuries and form slowing down and hindering his shine at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Social Media Reactions

Regardless, Chelsea fans have now insisted the club bring back their iconic magician to the Bridge for one final dance before the latter stages of his career.

This comes after Chelsea legend and the club's former skipper John Terry, took to his social media to ask the fans which player they would like to see at their club before the close of the transfer window later this month.

John Terry asked the question via a tweet that read:

'I’m interested to know what player or players you would like to see us sign before the window closes ?'

The Chelsea legend had shared the pitch with the 31-year-old Belgian attacker for over 5 years since the latter's arrival from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2012.

Chelsea meanwhile is hoping to reach an agreement for Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang this week.