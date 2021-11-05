Tyronne Ebuehi admits need to improve, rates AC Milan's Leao as toughest opponent

He joined the newly promoted Serie A side on a season-long loan move from Portuguese giants Benfica as he looked to continue his injury-blighted career.

But four months in, the 25-year-old Nigerian has revealed how he has struggled to settle in at the club since his transfer and asked for more time.

"The first months were not easy for me, everything was and is new," he told Corriere del Veneto.

"The team, the league, the language, the teammates. it took time and it will take some more for me to express myself to the best of my potential."

The former Twente and ADO Den Haag player has featured in seven Serie A games this season for Venezia, starting five of them.

Ebuehi, who played 45 minutes for the club against Genoa last weekend, is leaving no stones unturned to play a part when Venezia host Roma on Sunday.

"It is clear that I hope to play on Sunday against Roma, I work hard every day in training to convince (manager Paolo) Zanetti. Step by step I am beginning to gain confidence in myself, even if I still have to improve in several respects."

"I often speak with Zanetti and he constantly encourages me to do better, he asks me above all to be more proactive from an offensive point of view. I think this is the aspect in which I have to grow more."

On his toughest opponent so far in the league, Ebuehi had this to say;

"(Rafael) Leao (of AC Milan) is the best even if in Naples on the first day it was not at all easy against Insigne. But Leao has speed and is very technical, which makes him truly one of the strongest in his role."