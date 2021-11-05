RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Tyronne Ebuehi admits need to improve, rates AC Milan's Leao as toughest opponent

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi wants to impress his coach at Venezia but admits that he has things to improve on.

Tyronne Ebuehi
Tyronne Ebuehi

The talented full back has struggled to make an impression at the club since he joined them last summer.

Recommended articles

He joined the newly promoted Serie A side on a season-long loan move from Portuguese giants Benfica as he looked to continue his injury-blighted career.

But four months in, the 25-year-old Nigerian has revealed how he has struggled to settle in at the club since his transfer and asked for more time.

"The first months were not easy for me, everything was and is new," he told Corriere del Veneto.

"The team, the league, the language, the teammates. it took time and it will take some more for me to express myself to the best of my potential."

The former Twente and ADO Den Haag player has featured in seven Serie A games this season for Venezia, starting five of them.

Ebuehi, who played 45 minutes for the club against Genoa last weekend, is leaving no stones unturned to play a part when Venezia host Roma on Sunday.

"It is clear that I hope to play on Sunday against Roma, I work hard every day in training to convince (manager Paolo) Zanetti. Step by step I am beginning to gain confidence in myself, even if I still have to improve in several respects."

"I often speak with Zanetti and he constantly encourages me to do better, he asks me above all to be more proactive from an offensive point of view. I think this is the aspect in which I have to grow more."

On his toughest opponent so far in the league, Ebuehi had this to say;

"(Rafael) Leao (of AC Milan) is the best even if in Naples on the first day it was not at all easy against Insigne. But Leao has speed and is very technical, which makes him truly one of the strongest in his role."

Nigeria international Ebuehi was left out the Super Eagles squad for November's 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tyronne Ebuehi admits need to improve, rates AC Milan's Leao as toughest opponent

Tyronne Ebuehi admits need to improve, rates AC Milan's Leao as toughest opponent

Hazard 'not happy' but staying professional, says Ancelotti

Hazard 'not happy' but staying professional, says Ancelotti

Kane praises Spurs 'ambition' after Conte appointment

Kane praises Spurs 'ambition' after Conte appointment

Al Sadd say deal agreed for Xavi but Barca wait on announcement

Al Sadd say deal agreed for Xavi but Barca wait on announcement

Injured Lukaku out of Belgium World Cup qualifiers

Injured Lukaku out of Belgium World Cup qualifiers

5 best jerseys in Super Eagles history

5 best jerseys in Super Eagles history

Al Sadd confirm Xavi's return to Barcelona

Al Sadd confirm Xavi's return to Barcelona

Dream of Barcelona return comes true for club icon Xavi

Dream of Barcelona return comes true for club icon Xavi

Edinson Cavani talks tough ahead of Manchester derby

Edinson Cavani talks tough ahead of Manchester derby

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Gernot Rohr granted Samuel Kalu's request to focus on his club form

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina