Eberechi Eze was on the scoresheet on Saturday as Crystal Palace came from behind to upset Southampton 2-1 at St. Mary's in the Premier League for the first time this season.
Eberechi Eze scores as Eagles nick late win at Southampton
Patrick Vieira's side were aiming to avoid a third straight Premier League defeat on the road, and did, thanks to Eze and Zaha.
The 23-year-old English youngster born to Nigerian parents ensured the Eagles started the second half brightly: having trailed 1-0 at halftime, before Wilfried Zaha's stoppage-time winner ended Crystal Palace's four-game losing streak.
Last time out when both teams met, Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse spurred the Saints to a point, as he was the main figure in a 2-2 draw, back in December.
Saints take the lead
On Saturday, Patrick Vieira's side were aiming to avoid a third straight Premier League defeat on the road and came close to a quick reaction when Jeffrey Schlupp's cross found Conor Gallagher late in the box, but the Chelsea loanee's header missed the target.
The Saints then took the lead in the 9th minute after OriOl Romeu headed in James Ward-Prowse's cross.
The Eagles were looking dangerous, and Jean-Phillippe Mateta was the next to try his luck, but Fraser Forster made a fine stop at the near post with his feet.
Mateta had another good chance to level the game after the break following a solid start, but he misjudged his header and missed the target.
Eze inspires Eagles to victory
The Eagles' pressure eventually paid off, as Eberechi Eze: who was found in space by Nathaniel Clyne's cross to the back post, scored his first goal in 11 months following a lengthy injury layoff.
The arrivals of Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise gave the visitors' attack a new lease on life as they pressed for a winner.
Unsurprisingly, it was Zaha who scored a fantastic goal to commemorate his 400th league appearance in style. The ball was blasted into the Ivory Coast international by James McArthur, who showed incredible power to hold off the defender, twist, and fire in off the post.
