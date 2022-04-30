Eberechi Eze scores as Eagles nick late win at Southampton

The 23-year-old English youngster born to Nigerian parents ensured the Eagles started the second half brightly: having trailed 1-0 at halftime, before Wilfried Zaha's stoppage-time winner ended Crystal Palace's four-game losing streak.

Last time out when both teams met, Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse spurred the Saints to a point, as he was the main figure in a 2-2 draw, back in December.

Saints take the lead

On Saturday, Patrick Vieira's side were aiming to avoid a third straight Premier League defeat on the road and came close to a quick reaction when Jeffrey Schlupp's cross found Conor Gallagher late in the box, but the Chelsea loanee's header missed the target.

AFP

The Saints then took the lead in the 9th minute after OriOl Romeu headed in James Ward-Prowse's cross.

The Eagles were looking dangerous, and Jean-Phillippe Mateta was the next to try his luck, but Fraser Forster made a fine stop at the near post with his feet.

Mateta had another good chance to level the game after the break following a solid start, but he misjudged his header and missed the target.

Eze inspires Eagles to victory

The Eagles' pressure eventually paid off, as Eberechi Eze: who was found in space by Nathaniel Clyne's cross to the back post, scored his first goal in 11 months following a lengthy injury layoff.

AFP

The arrivals of Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise gave the visitors' attack a new lease on life as they pressed for a winner.