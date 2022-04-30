PREMIER LEAGUE

Eberechi Eze scores as Eagles nick late win at Southampton

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Patrick Vieira's side were aiming to avoid a third straight Premier League defeat on the road, and did, thanks to Eze and Zaha.

Eberechi Eze scores in Crystal Palace win
Eberechi Eze scores in Crystal Palace win

Eberechi Eze was on the scoresheet on Saturday as Crystal Palace came from behind to upset Southampton 2-1 at St. Mary's in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Recommended articles

The 23-year-old English youngster born to Nigerian parents ensured the Eagles started the second half brightly: having trailed 1-0 at halftime, before Wilfried Zaha's stoppage-time winner ended Crystal Palace's four-game losing streak.

Last time out when both teams met, Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse spurred the Saints to a point, as he was the main figure in a 2-2 draw, back in December.

READ ALSO: 'We don’t have a number 10' - Samson Siasia backs Eberechi Eze to replace Jay-Jay Okocha

On Saturday, Patrick Vieira's side were aiming to avoid a third straight Premier League defeat on the road and came close to a quick reaction when Jeffrey Schlupp's cross found Conor Gallagher late in the box, but the Chelsea loanee's header missed the target.

Oriol Romeu opened the scoring in the 9th minute
Oriol Romeu opened the scoring in the 9th minute AFP

The Saints then took the lead in the 9th minute after OriOl Romeu headed in James Ward-Prowse's cross.

The Eagles were looking dangerous, and Jean-Phillippe Mateta was the next to try his luck, but Fraser Forster made a fine stop at the near post with his feet.

Mateta had another good chance to level the game after the break following a solid start, but he misjudged his header and missed the target.

The Eagles' pressure eventually paid off, as Eberechi Eze: who was found in space by Nathaniel Clyne's cross to the back post, scored his first goal in 11 months following a lengthy injury layoff.

READ ALSO: One-time Nigeria invitee Michael Olise called up to France U-21 team

Eberechi Eze celebrates his goal
Eberechi Eze celebrates his goal AFP

The arrivals of Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise gave the visitors' attack a new lease on life as they pressed for a winner.

Unsurprisingly, it was Zaha who scored a fantastic goal to commemorate his 400th league appearance in style. The ball was blasted into the Ivory Coast international by James McArthur, who showed incredible power to hold off the defender, twist, and fire in off the post.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Oshoala wa in action as Barcelona Femeni saw off Wolfsburg to return to the Champions League final

    Asisat Oshoala comes off the bench to help Barcelona Femeni secure Champions League final sport against Wolfsburg

  • Moses Simon was in great form for Nantes against Lens

    Moses Simon scores twice as Nantes blow a two-goal lead against 10-man Lens

  • Social media reactions as Real Madrid cruise to a record-35th La Liga title following Espanyol demolition

    'Benzema for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Real Madrid win historic 35th La Liga title

Recommended articles

Asisat Oshoala comes off the bench to help Barcelona Femeni secure Champions League final sport against Wolfsburg

Asisat Oshoala comes off the bench to help Barcelona Femeni secure Champions League final sport against Wolfsburg

Moses Simon scores twice as Nantes blow a two-goal lead against 10-man Lens

Moses Simon scores twice as Nantes blow a two-goal lead against 10-man Lens

'Benzema for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Real Madrid win historic 35th La Liga title

'Benzema for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Real Madrid win historic 35th La Liga title

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and other former superstars who now play for Fatih Karagumruk

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and other former superstars who now play for Fatih Karagumruk

Eberechi Eze scores as Eagles nick late win at Southampton

Eberechi Eze scores as Eagles nick late win at Southampton

Lewandowski sets record as Bayern Munich fall to Mainz

Lewandowski sets record as Bayern Munich fall to Mainz

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

Lionel Messi scored a wonder goal as PSG are crowned Ligue 1 champions
WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield

Heartbreak for Drogba as 'experienced' rivals knock him out of Ivorian FA elections

Didier Drogba