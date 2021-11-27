RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

CRY 1-2 AVL: Returning Ebere Eze, Olise fail to inspire Eagles as Gerrard enters Villa history book

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

The Nigerian-born duo were helpless as Crystal Palace lost at home for the first time.

Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Steven Gerrard
Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Steven Gerrard

Super Eagles hopefuls Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise were on the losing side after Crystal Palace suffered defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Recommended articles
Fit again Eberechi Eze
Fit again Eberechi Eze POOL

The Villains defeated the Eagles 1-2 at Selhurst Park courtesy of two beautiful goals in either half from Matt Targett and John McGinn on Saturday evening.

Both young playmakers were in action for the Eagles, Olise started the game and lasted 87 minutes while Eze was a second half substitute, coming on just on the hour mark for his first game of the season since May, 2021.

Eze, who received a warm welcome from the home fans, last played in the PL against the same opposition back in May 16, 2021. He was on the pitch for 30 minutes.

However, for Olise, despite showing some neat touches and passes following a bright start to the game, he failed to create a single chance for his teammates. He also failed to complete any of five attempted dribbles.

Palace did pull one goal back through Marc Guehi in stoppage time but it was too late for any dramatic fight back. Villa held on for the victory.

Meanwhile, with that result, their manager, Steven Gerrard, became just the second manager to win his first two Premier League matches in charge of Aston Villa since John Gregory first achieved the fear in 1998.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard AFP

Up next for Olise and Eze, they are away to Leeds United on Tuesday in the Premier League.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise

Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise

Superb Sane strike fires Bayern back to Bundesliga summit

Superb Sane strike fires Bayern back to Bundesliga summit

Zapata inflicts more pain on Juve after police raid over suspect player transfers

Zapata inflicts more pain on Juve after police raid over suspect player transfers

CRY 1-2 AVL: Returning Ebere Eze, Olise fail to inspire Eagles as Gerrard enters Villa history book

CRY 1-2 AVL: Returning Ebere Eze, Olise fail to inspire Eagles as Gerrard enters Villa history book

Premier League: Mo Salah joins elite league after helping Liverpool demolish Saints

Premier League: Mo Salah joins elite league after helping Liverpool demolish Saints

Haaland scores on return as Dortmund go top in Germany

Haaland scores on return as Dortmund go top in Germany

Premier League: Kanu Nwankwo's message to Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta after Newcastle United win [Photos]

Premier League: Kanu Nwankwo's message to Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta after Newcastle United win [Photos]

FIBAWC Qualifiers: Nigeria's D'Tigers bounce back with hard-fought win over Mali

FIBAWC Qualifiers: Nigeria's D'Tigers bounce back with hard-fought win over Mali

Jota at the double as Liverpool smash Southampton

Jota at the double as Liverpool smash Southampton

Trending

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Francisca Ordega

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

How should Nigeria replace Victor Osimhen at AFCON?