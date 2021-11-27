CRY 1-2 AVL: Returning Ebere Eze, Olise fail to inspire Eagles as Gerrard enters Villa history book

POOL

The Villains defeated the Eagles 1-2 at Selhurst Park courtesy of two beautiful goals in either half from Matt Targett and John McGinn on Saturday evening.

Both young playmakers were in action for the Eagles, Olise started the game and lasted 87 minutes while Eze was a second half substitute, coming on just on the hour mark for his first game of the season since May, 2021.

Eze, who received a warm welcome from the home fans, last played in the PL against the same opposition back in May 16, 2021. He was on the pitch for 30 minutes.

However, for Olise, despite showing some neat touches and passes following a bright start to the game, he failed to create a single chance for his teammates. He also failed to complete any of five attempted dribbles.

Palace did pull one goal back through Marc Guehi in stoppage time but it was too late for any dramatic fight back. Villa held on for the victory.

Meanwhile, with that result, their manager, Steven Gerrard, became just the second manager to win his first two Premier League matches in charge of Aston Villa since John Gregory first achieved the fear in 1998.

AFP