Queens Park Rangers star Ebere Eze has revealed that he is not in a rush to decide on his international future and maintained that it would be an honour to play for either Nigeria or England.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have courted Eze who trained with the Super Eagles in March 2017 before going ahead to play for the England U20.

The 21-year-old is yet to decide on his international future and he is not in a hurry to do that.

“I don’t want to make a rush decision, as much as it would be a privilege to play for either,” Eze said on The Beautiful Game podcast.

“It would be a great honour.”

The midfielder met with NFF boss Amaju Pinnick in November 2019 to discuss his international future and requested to be allowed to focus on his club football.

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick met Ebere Eze to discuss his international future (Twitter/NFF) Twitter

“I spoke to them. But again, I am just enjoying my football right now and I don’t want any added pressure on my mindset,” he also said.

“I don’t want to focus on the wrong things.

“I want to focus on what has got me to this position, continue doing it and whatever it takes me, it takes me.”

Eze is one of the players of Nigerian descent that NFF have tried to recruit for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in recent years.

The midfielder has been one of the best players in the English Championship so far this season with 12 goals in 37 league games.