President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that he is after England-born Ebere Eze to improve the Super Eagles squad.

Pinnick on Saturday, November 23, 2019, met Eze in London to discuss his international future.

The NFF want the midfielder who has played for the England youth sides to switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

Pinnick says he wants to boost Nigeria’s midfield options with the Queens Park-Rangers player for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"We need to make a solid representation at Qatar 2022 and it starts with improving on your squad with quality players like Eze," the NFF boss told BBC Sport.

Ebere Eze has played for England youth teams (Instagram/QPR) Instagram

"Can you imagine a midfield with (Wilfred) Ndidi, (Joe) Aribo, (Oghenekaro) Etebo and Eze? it is one that will improve our squad."

Pinnick also says that the midfielder asked for time to focus on his club career before deciding on his international future.

"I am confidently hopeful that he will play for Nigeria soon,” Pinnick also said.

Eze has impressed this season in the Championship with Queens Park-Rangers with seven goals and provided four assists so far this season.

Ebere Eze has impressed for Queens Park-Rangers this season (Instagram/QPR) Instagram

He is the latest foreign-born player who the NFF are working hard to poach for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The NFF under Pinnick have successfully convinced several foreign-born players including Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi among others to switch their allegiances to Nigeria.

There have also been some unsuccessful attempts with Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham being the most popular example.

Pinnick announced that the striker had agreed to switch to Nigeria, a claim the player denied. He has since made his competitive debut for England.