AFCON 2023Q

Eagles spank Congo to take charge of Group G, AFCON2021 sensation Gambia record narrow win

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Mali was just too good and powerful for Congo during their opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

empty
empty

El Bilal Toure netted a brace to inspire the Malians to a comfortable night and win over Congo in front of their fans at Bamako.

Recommended articles

The Eagles of Mali convincingly annihilated their visitors, Congo, 4-0 to open their AFCONQ2023 in proper flying colours inspired by Toure.

The Eagles of Mali have conceded just a goal in their last five matches, keeping four clean sheets.
The Eagles of Mali have conceded just a goal in their last five matches, keeping four clean sheets. AFP

Ligue one-based Toure proved to be the hero following his brace for the rampant Eagles who blitzed through Congo with four first-half goals.

Mohamed Camara gave a hint of what's to come when he opened the scoring to put Mali ahead as early as the first minute.

Toure doubled their advantage 10 minutes later before getting his second and Mali's third to make it 3-0 five minutes before the break.

Kalifa Coulibaly sealed the deal with the fourth of the half and evening just before halftime to put the game to bed.

An improved display from the visitors in the second half failed to get them anywhere close to even a consolation goal as Mali defended stoutly.

Such was the performance from the home side off the ball as they were on it that Congo couldn't manage a shot on target from a miserable four attempts.

The Eagles held on for a deserved win and three points to kick off their AFCON2023 qualifiers, keeping a clean sheet for the fourth time in the last five matches.

AFCON 2021 sensation, Gambia, looks set to make it back-to-back appearance at Africa's biggest showpiece after a positive start to the qualifiers.

The Scorpions of Gambia celebrate their win..
The Scorpions of Gambia celebrate their win.. Pulse Nigeria

Gambia was made to work hard to see off South Sudan after a hard-fought and narrow 1-0 win.

23-year-old star, Able Jallow was the star of the show for the Gambians as he netted the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time.

Jallow was also at his creative best, he created three chances, made three key passes, was the most fouled player on the pitch and won 12 duels.

After the opening matches in the group, Mali sits pretty at the top thanks to their superior goal difference, followed by the Gambia in second.

South Sudan is third while Congo finds itself bottom of the log.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Ralf Rangnick started life at Austria with a comfortable win over 2018 over 2018 World Cup runners up, Croatia

    Ralf Rangnick off to flying start with Austria after 'suffering' at Manchester United

  • empty

    Eagles spank Congo to take charge of Group G, AFCON2021 sensation Gambia record narrow win

  • Sadio Mane has overtaken Henri Camara to become Senegal’s highest-scoring Senegal player with 31 goals

    Bayern-linked Mane sends 'warning' to Liverpool, scores hat trick against Benin

Recommended articles

Ralf Rangnick off to flying start with Austria after 'suffering' at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick off to flying start with Austria after 'suffering' at Manchester United

Eagles spank Congo to take charge of Group G, AFCON2021 sensation Gambia record narrow win

Eagles spank Congo to take charge of Group G, AFCON2021 sensation Gambia record narrow win

Bayern-linked Mane sends 'warning' to Liverpool, scores hat trick against Benin

Bayern-linked Mane sends 'warning' to Liverpool, scores hat trick against Benin

Lukwago's heroics not enough for Uganda as Belaili's brilliance caps off dominant Algeria win

Lukwago's heroics not enough for Uganda as Belaili's brilliance caps off dominant Algeria win

Tevez’s retirement means Cristiano Ronaldo is the last remaining starter from the 2008 UCL final

Tevez’s retirement means Cristiano Ronaldo is the last remaining starter from the 2008 UCL final

Super Eagles defender Balogun, linked to West London club after Rangers exit

Super Eagles defender Balogun, linked to West London club after Rangers exit

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit

Social media reactions to Sadio Mane's reported Liverpool wages
UCL FINAL

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

Karim Benzema's goal was rightly ruled offside
UCL FINAL

Reactions as Camila Cabello shines with Zidane, Figo, Raul, Nadal and Ronaldinho in attendance [Photos]

Reactions as Camila Cabello shines with Zidane, Figo, Raul, Nadal and Ronaldinho in attendance
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Calamity Ekong, Maguire senior brother' - Reactions as Mexico humble Super Eagles in friendly game

Reactions as Mexico beat Super Eagles 2-1 in friendly game