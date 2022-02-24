'E no suppose beta for una' - Nigerians react as Sevilla destroys betting tickets after 2nd leg loss against Dinamo Zagreb

The Spanish side had already won the first leg encounter 3-1 at home before travelling to Zagreb for Thursday's second leg clash.

After playing out a goalless draw in the first half, Dinamo Zagreb striker Mislav Orsic put the home side ahead in the 65th minute penalty after the referee spotted a handball committed by Sevilla full back Marcos Acuna.

Orsic's penalty proved just about enough to settle the tie at full time.

Despite Sevilla's loss, they progressed to the round of 16 in the competition on a 3-2 aggregate as Spain's oldest club seek to lift a record - 7th Europa League trophy.

However, following Sevilla's loss on Thursday night, Nigerian punters have taken to social media to express the heartbreak and sever damage Sevilla's loss did to their betting tickets.