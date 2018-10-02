Pulse.ng logo
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus whip Young Boys

Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick as Juventus carried their winning streak into the Champions League with a 3-0 victory over ten-man Young Boys on Tuesday to leave them top of Group H with six points from two games.

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick against Young Boys.

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick against Young Boys.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended after his contested red card during the Italian side's 2-0 win over Valencia in the first round of games.

But Dybala ran riot in his first European game this season, volleying in his first following a Leonardo Bonucci long ball after five minutes.

The Argentine doubled his account on 33 minutes when he picked up a rebound from a Blaise Matuidi shot, with Juan Cuadrado setting Dybala up for his third on 69 minutes.

The Swiss played the final quarter of an hour a man down after Guinean centre-back Mohamed Ali Camara was sent off for a second yellow card.

It was the Young Boys's second defeat of the competition after they lost their opener 3-0 at home to Manchester United.

