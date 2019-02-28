Dwyane Wade beat the buzzer as the Miami Heat stunned the Golden State Warriors 126-125 in an NBA encounter played on Thursday, February 28.

The 37-year-old Wade produced a classic as the Heat shocked reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Arena.

Wade who stated that this will be his last season in the NBA has been on a memorial tour producing some stunning performances across several venues.

The future Hall of Famer has made big shots over the course of his 16 year professional NBA career and showed his still has the magic touch against the Warriors.

Just 18 second left on the clock in the encounter and Wade put up a huge three pointer as to cut the deficit to 124-123.

Kevin Durant was fouled but only converted one of his free throw, and Wade sent the frowd with an incredible three point to win the game of the glass while he was off-balance with one leg.

Wade on heroics

Wade stated in his post-game conference that he was happy to have recreated another iconic moment.

He said, “Before the game when I was out here warming up, I was talking to my coaches and I told them I passed up some shots from three and I said if I pass up any today, fine me.

“So I wanted to make sure I was aggressive and took the shots that were given to me.”

Wade also stated that his winning shot was reminiscent of that from Los Angeles Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant who beat him at the Staples Center in 2009.

He said, “I wondered when Kobe hit that game-winner on me in LA when he hit it on the glass at the top of the key, I thought how is that possible.

“Thank you for showing me the way — Mamba mentality."

Wade also commented on his celebration and showing his younger teammates that he can still do some of the things he used to do before.

He said, “I’ve been in this position so many times and so many times you don’t make the shot and the one I make is a one handed flick from my chest.

“I needed this one on my way out so you all got enough. But it was cool, I think the one thing that is cool is when you have younger teammates that have heard about some of the things you’ve done but don’t always get an opportunity to see it.”

Warriors point guard Steph Curry hailed Wade for his heroics despite his side losing the encounter.

He said, “I’d much rather see him jumping on the scorer’s table when we’re not on the court with him,.

“But those are iconic moments that he’s had. Deep down it was cool to see even though we lost.”

He also took to his official Instagram account to post about his achievement, he said "2-27... It’s something about this day. WoW! This game can bring you to your lowest and take you to your highest. I LOVE this game. #onelastdance#heatnation."

Wade returns to action when Miami Heat take on the James Harden led Houston Rockets on Friday, March 1.