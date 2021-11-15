RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Dutch World Cup woes deepen after Van Gaal hurts hip

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal attended training in a golf cart after hurting his hip

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal attended training in a golf cart after hurting his hip Creator: Koen van Weel
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal attended training in a golf cart after hurting his hip Creator: Koen van Weel

The Dutch campaign to qualify for next year's World Cup suffered another blow after coach Louis van Gaal fell and injured his hip, Dutch media reported on Monday.

Recommended articles

Van Gaal, 70, cycled to his hotel after a training session ahead of the team's crucial qualifier against Norway on Tuesday when the accident happened.

"Van Gaal was parking his bicycle at the hotel when he slipped and landed on his hip," De Telegraaf daily tabloid said.

"A visit to the hospital confirmed he did not need surgery," the paper said, but a Royal Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) official told the paper "Louis can't walk and is in a wheelchair."

"He will do everything he can to make Tuesday's game," the official said.

Van Gaal, sometimes nicknamed the "Iron Tulip" for his no-nonsense approach to coaching, arrived at Monday's training session in a golf cart.

The KNVB could not immediately be reached for comment. 

Van Gaal's injury is the latest blow in the Netherlands' quest to get to Qatar.

The team captained by Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk squandered a 2-0 lead on Saturday against Montenegro after the hosts equalised with two goals in the last 10 minutes of the game, robbing the Dutch of a guaranteed ticket to Qatar.

The Dutch still head Group G but are just two points ahead of Turkey, who thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 on Sunday.

The Orange face Norway in Rotterdam on Tuesday in the final round of matches while Turkey travel to Montenegro. 

If the Dutch beat Norway, they will be assured of a place in Qatar and even a draw could see them through, but they could be eliminated if they lose, missing out on a second successive World Cup finals.

jhe/gj 

       

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dutch World Cup woes deepen after Van Gaal hurts hip

Dutch World Cup woes deepen after Van Gaal hurts hip

WCQ: Frustrated Ronaldo close to tears, barks at coach, teammates after Serbia snatched automatic ticket to Qatar

WCQ: Frustrated Ronaldo close to tears, barks at coach, teammates after Serbia snatched automatic ticket to Qatar

UFC Welterweight World Champion Kamaru Usman joins 5Five4Four Limited, the owner and developer of the African KnockOut (AKO)

UFC Welterweight World Champion Kamaru Usman joins 5Five4Four Limited, the owner and developer of the African KnockOut (AKO)

Betting Tips: 5 Odds From International Games

Betting Tips: 5 Odds From International Games

Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Selecting a Super Eagles XI

Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Selecting a Super Eagles XI

Obafemi Martins celebrates wife Nadine, shares a rare picture on her birthday

Obafemi Martins celebrates wife Nadine, shares a rare picture on her birthday

Jay-Jay Okocha and Sam Allardyce recreate dance move at Bolton during charity match (video)

Jay-Jay Okocha and Sam Allardyce recreate dance move at Bolton during charity match (video)

Norwich City appoint Dean Smith as new Head Coach

Norwich City appoint Dean Smith as new Head Coach

Mbappe's 4-goal salvo and 4 other records from this weekend's World Cup qualifiers

Mbappe's 4-goal salvo and 4 other records from this weekend's World Cup qualifiers

Trending

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Amaju Pinnick

Rohr and the NFF get their wishes, but at what cost to Nigerian football?

Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick (Osasu Obayiuwana/Twitter)

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were victorious in Tangier, but it was a far from effective showing

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’