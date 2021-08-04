RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Dutch striker Baodu joins Monaco

Dutch international striker Myron Boadu has left AZ Alkmaar to join Monaco on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 side announced on Wednesday. 

The 20-year-old, who scored in his first appearance for the Netherlands in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia in November 2019, made his Eredivisie debut at 17 years of age. 

This summer he scored three goals for the Netherlands team that reached the semi-finals of the Under 21 European Championships in Hungary and Slovenia. 

In 88 professional outings for Alkmaar, including 21 in European competitions, he has 38 goals and 18 assists -- six goals and seven assists in Europe. 

"I know that here, young players like me have everything they need to progress," said the Dutchman who is under contract until June 2026. 

"My goal is to integrate as quickly as possible and bring my qualities to the group." 

The transfer fee has not been disclosed but sources close to the deal say it is 17 million euros ($20.1), to be made in five installments. 

Baodu is the fourth Monaco recruit of the summer following the Brazilian Jean Lucas and the Germans Ismail Jakobs and Alexander Nubel, who is only on loan.

Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 last season and on Tuesday beat Slavia Prague 2-0 in the Czech Republic in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League. 

