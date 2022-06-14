'He’s a great champion'- Dusan Vlahovic looks to emulate Tennis great Djokovic

Vlahovic has enjoyed an unbelievable 24-month spell where he has gone from playing in the Serbian League to scoring 29 goals in the just-concluded season.

AFP

When asked what he admired most about Djokovic, Vlahovic replied that his compatriot’s mental resilience stands out and that he looks forward to learning from the iconic tennis star.

“I want to find out more about how he has done certain things,” Vlahovic said. “He is so good for mental strength: how he deals with certain problems and how he can play seven matches in a row and overcome seven obstacles to win a Grand Slam."

Pulse Nigeria

After his French Open quarter-final defeat to Spanish great Rafael Nadal, Djokovic has returned to his native Serbia and is believed to be focused on Wimbledon.

Djokovic has won the iconic British tournament six times and will be aiming to win his 21st Grand Slam with a victory at Wimbledon.