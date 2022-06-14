SCOOP

'He’s a great champion'- Dusan Vlahovic looks to emulate Tennis great Djokovic

Niyi Iyanda
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has praised tennis great Novak Djokovic. In an interview with the Telegraph, Vlahovic spoke about athletes who have inspired his career to date, and the young striker had a lot to say about Djokovic.

Juventus Striker Dusan Vlahovic is looking to emulate Tennis great Novak Djokovic
"I would say Michael Jordan, I like his mentality. And Novak Djokovic. He’s from Serbia and he’s definitely number one so I have always admired him. He’s a great champion. Vlahovic said.

Vlahovic has enjoyed an unbelievable 24-month spell where he has gone from playing in the Serbian League to scoring 29 goals in the just-concluded season.

Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic (R) celebrates his goal away at Empoli
When asked what he admired most about Djokovic, Vlahovic replied that his compatriot’s mental resilience stands out and that he looks forward to learning from the iconic tennis star.

“I want to find out more about how he has done certain things,” Vlahovic said. “He is so good for mental strength: how he deals with certain problems and how he can play seven matches in a row and overcome seven obstacles to win a Grand Slam."

Novak Djokovic has won 20 Grand Slams
After his French Open quarter-final defeat to Spanish great Rafael Nadal, Djokovic has returned to his native Serbia and is believed to be focused on Wimbledon.

Djokovic has won the iconic British tournament six times and will be aiming to win his 21st Grand Slam with a victory at Wimbledon.

At just 22, Vlahovic is one of the hottest prospects in European football and will look to add to his three career trophies as he continues to lead the attack for Serie A giants Juventus.

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

