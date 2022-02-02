Vlahovic explains how Juventus' mentality made him reject Arsenal's bumper salary offer

Damola Ogungbe
Vlahovic completed a £62m move from Fiorentina to Juventus on a four-year deal

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has revealed why he chose to join Italian giants Juventus despite solid interest from other clubs, notably English Premier League side Arsenal.

The 22-year-old striker noted the decision to join Massimiliano Allegri's side was an easy one because he believes his mentality aligns with the club's.

Vlahovic made the admission while giving comments at his unveiling for the Bianconeri side on Tuesday whilst stating his pride at signing for Juventus.

"I am emotional and proud to have signed for Juventus. I am ready to give my all for this glorious club to reach its objectives," Vlahovic said.

"There were many rumours about foreign clubs, but the choice was easy because the club and I have a similar DNA. Fight and suffer when needed. I think it’s part of my mentality as well, so the choice was not difficult. I fit in here.”

The former Fiorentina striker also credited new teammate Federico Chiesa with playing a part in his choice to swap Fiorentina for Juventus.

Chiesa is in the last year of his two-year loan from Fiorentina to Juventus and the pair played together in the Fiorentina team between 2018 and 2020.

Vlahovic said: “I want to thank the president and everyone else who made this move possible.

“I spoke to Federico Chiesa before making my decision. We were teammates together at Fiorentina. It’s a shame he’s injured, but we’ll wait for him to return.

“I want to thank everyone at Fiorentina who helped me mature and make me the player I am today. The players I admired when growing up is not so important."

Vlahovic reportedly rejected higher wages and add-on incentives from Arsenal for a move to Juventus. The 22-year-old striker had scored 20 goals for Fiorentina this season already.

