Dunk becomes Brighton's first England call-up in 35 years

Lewis Dunk, seen here challenging Sergio Aguero, is the first Brighton player to be called up by England in more than 35 years play

Lewis Dunk, seen here challenging Sergio Aguero, is the first Brighton player to be called up by England in more than 35 years

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk received his first call-up into the England squad on Sunday ahead of the Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

Dunk, 26, has replaced Burnley's injured James Tarkowski in Gareth Southgate's 25-man squad for Friday's match against World Cup finalists Croatia in Rijeka and the game against Spain in Seville three days later.

Brighton-born Dunk ?- who signed a new five-year deal with the club on Friday -? will join the England squad on Monday.

"We are absolutely thrilled for Lewis, he fully deserves this call up," said Brighton manager Chris Hughton in a club statement.

"He's improved with every season, and on the back of an impressive first season in the Premier League he continues to progress; I'm delighted he has now been given recognition at international level."

Dunk is the first Brighton player to be called up by England since Steve Foster was a member of Ron Greenwood's squad for the 1982 World Cup in Spain and only the fourth overall.

