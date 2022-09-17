Dundee United fans interrupt 1-minute silence for Queen Elizabeth by chanting "Lizzie's in a box"

Tunde Young
Sections of Dundee United fans at Ibrox sang an offensive chant during the moment of silence in their game against Rangers

Sections of Dundee United fans sang a chant about the death of Queen Elizabeth II during the minute's silence before their Scottish Premiership match against Rangers at Ibrox.

The disturbing incident happened right at the start of the game as the fans broke into a chant, audibly singing "Lizzie's in a box" during the moment meant to honour the deceased monarch.

Dundee United are yet to comment on the actions of their supporters at Ibrox which has generated lots of reactions on social media.

The SPFL told clubs this week that they 'may wish' to hold a period of silence 'and/or play the National Anthem' ahead of kick-off as domestic football resumed following the Queen's death at the age of 96 last Thursday.

Rangers observed a minute's silence in honour of Her Majesty the Queen at Ibrox Stadium
Rangers observed a minute's silence in honour of Her Majesty the Queen at Ibrox Stadium Imago

And Rangers confirmed on Friday that they would honour the late Queen Elizabeth, while the club put a full-page picture of Her Majesty on the front page of their match programme for the Dundee United clash.

But their attempts were foiled by the visiting fans who chanted "Lizzie's in a box" while the vast majority of the stadium impeccably observed the tribute to Her Majesty.

A section of Dundee United supporters were loudly against the tribute for Queen Elizabeth II
A section of Dundee United supporters were loudly against the tribute for Queen Elizabeth II Imago

Dundee United are the latest Scottish club to publicly display an anti-monarchy sentiment after Celtic fans unveiled banners prior to their Champions League game in Poland against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Celtic have been charged by UEFA after supporters at the match against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland revealed banners including one which read 'f*** the crown'.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

