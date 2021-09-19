RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian women's basketball team D'Tigress kick off title defence with a win over Mozambique at 2021 AfroBasket

Can the D'Tigress win the AfroBasket title for a third time in a row?

Nigeria beat Mozambique i their first game of 2021 AfroBasket (Instagram/AfroBasket)

Nigerian women’s basketball team D’Tigress on Saturday, September 18 kicked off their title defence with a win over Mozambique at 2021 AfroBasket.

D’Tigress are looking for a third straight AfroBasket title after winning the competition in 2015 and 2019.

D'Tigress of Nigeria are looking for their third straight AfroBasket title (Instagram/AfroBasket)
D'Tigress of Nigeria are looking for their third straight AfroBasket title (Instagram/AfroBasket) Instagram

For the 2021 AfroBasket, they beat Mozambique in their opening Group B in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Saturday night.

Nigeria lost the opening two quarters in the tight game but rallied back to take the third 24-9 and fourth quarter 14-8.

The game ended 67-50 to Nigeria.

The D’Tigress will play their second game on Sunday, September 19.

The top two teams will qualify for one of the qualifying tournaments for the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

