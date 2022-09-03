Dream Real Sociedad start for Sadiq as he comes on to deny Atletico Madrid

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq is off the mark in his first match for Real Sociedad, coming on to deny Atletico Madrid the maximum points in their La Liga clash at Anoeta on Saturday.

Sociedad's poor start

Sadiq, who joined Sociedad on deadline day for €20m, came on at half-time to restore parity for the home side in their 1-1 draw against Simeone's men.

Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil Barrenetxea played a 4-4-2 formation, as expected, but chose Alexander Sorloth and Mohamed-Ali Cho to lead the attack, with Sadiq on the bench.

However, they got off to a bad start as Alvaro Morata put Atletico ahead five minutes into the game. The former Chelsea man tapped home from close range after an initial attempt that hit the post fell into his path.

But Sociedad almost replied immediately through David Silva, but the ex-Manchester City's strike was comfortably saved by Jan Oblak.

The home side continued to pile on the pressure, but they could not find the equaliser as Atletico went into the break with a one-goal lead.

Sadiq's dream debut

With his strikers struggling, Barrenetxea responded by bringing on Sadiq for Sorloth at half-time. The decision turned out to be a genius move, as Sadiq instantly won a free kick in a dangerous area.

Moments later, the former Partizan Belgrade man drew Sociedad level with a header from close range. It was his third league goal of the season, having scored twice for Almeria.

Sadiq thought he had put Sociedad ahead minutes later, but his goal was chalked off for offside. The Nigerian international was a constant menace, completing eight out of eight passes while he also had two successful dribbles.