Morocco rescue draw against resilient Leopards of Congo

The Congolese team went ahead in the 12th minute when Brentford striker Yoann Wissa dribbled past a few players before firing a powerful shot that deflected past the goalkeeper.

While the Morrocans struggled to control the game, giving away poor fouls, the central Africans came close to doubling their lead. Dieumerci Amale fired a stunning effort toward the Moroccan goal, but Yassine Bono was up to the task.

At the end of the first half, the north Africans began to dominate possession, but despite their silky passes, they could not break down the Congolese defence.

Wissa came close to scoring early in the second half. He received a pass on the edge of the box and feinted to beat his man, but his powerful shot only drifted past the Moroccan goalkeeper.

The early threats woke up the Moroccans and Watford defender Adam Masina fired a shot that deflected off a Congolese defender. From the resulting corner, Ryan Mmaee aimed a powerful header towards the post, only for Joël Kiassumbua to pull of astonishing save to deny him.

The Congolese fans were left in disbelief when the referee gave a penalty for an obvious handball. Ryan Mmaee stepped up to take the penalty but, he fired his effort well over the bar.

The north Africans equalized 20 minutes later when Tarik Tissoudali fired a shot from the edge of the box, which flew past the goalkeeper. Following a tense VAR review, the referee awarded the goal.

In the 85th minute, the Congolese team was reduced to 10 men when Glody Ngonda received his second yellow card following an ugly challenge.