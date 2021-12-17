RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Dortmund wait on Hummels, goalkeeper Kobel

Dortmund are waiting on the fitness of Mats Hummels (C) and goalkeeper Gregory Kobel (R) for Saturday's Bundesliga match at Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund are waiting on chief defender Mats Hummels and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who both have colds, ahead of their final Bundesliga game of the year at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

"We have to see how they get on," Dortmund coach Marco Rose said Friday.

Second-placed Dortmund are six points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, who host Wolfsburg on Friday night.

Rose said left-back Raphael Guerreiro and midfielder Marius Wolf are both carrying knocks and doubtful for the match at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

However, Belgium winger Thorgan Hazard could return after coming off with cramp in Wednesday's home win over Greuther Fuerth. 

Hertha are 14th in Germany's top flight and their new coach Tayfun Korkut briefly slowed their slide down the league table before Tuesday's 4-0 thumping at Mainz.

Dortmund boss Rose wants an improved performance compared to the scrappy 3-0 win over bottom side Fuerth when late goals by strikers Erling Haaland and Donyell Malen sealed the win.

"We have to do things differently. We have to do it clearer, do it better, do it cleaner," added Rose.

