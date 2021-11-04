RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Dortmund to appeal to UEFA after Hummels' red card

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Mats Hummels (C) remonstrates with English referee Michael Oliver (L) during Dortmund's defeat to Ajax in the Champions League

Mats Hummels (C) remonstrates with English referee Michael Oliver (L) during Dortmund's defeat to Ajax in the Champions League Creator: Ina Fassbender
Mats Hummels (C) remonstrates with English referee Michael Oliver (L) during Dortmund's defeat to Ajax in the Champions League Creator: Ina Fassbender

Borussia Dortmund officials said on Thursday they will appeal to European football's governing body UEFA against the red card handed to Mats Hummels in this week's Champions League defeat to Ajax.

Recommended articles

Hummels, 32, was sent off just 29 minutes into Dortmund's home defeat on Wednesday after a clumsy tackle on Ajax forward Antony.

English referee Michael Oliver consulted the video assistant referee but did not consult the footage himself and stood by his decision. 

"This is a total injustice, we feel punished enough by the outcome of the match," managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke told AFP subsidiary SID.

"We appeal to UEFA's sense of justice - to set an example here and not punish the player as well."

Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said he has already made contact with UEFA over the sending off, which he said was "more than obviously - and clearly provable - a wrong decision. It ruined our game and decided the match".

Despite being a man down, Dortmund went ahead when Marco Reus converted a penalty before Ajax scored unanswered second-half goals by Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller and Davy Klaassen.

The German club is checking with its legal advisors and Zorc could not mask his frustration.

"UEFA promotes respect, but this has nothing to do with respect," Zorc fumed.

"Oliver stood ten metres from the (video replay) screen, which he should have watched. Mats slid 40 centimetres past Antony and caught his foot."

Hummels has said he expects to be suspended for their next Champions League game against Sporting Lisbon on November 24 which could be decisive in Dortmund's chances of making the last 16.

Ajax are into the knock-out stages after four wins from four, leaving Dortmund level on points in Group C with third-placed Sporting, who hammered Besiktas 4-0 Wednesday.

"I have no idea how you can give red as a referee at Champions League level. For me, that is an absurdly-wrong decision," fumed Hummels.

"The game was decided by the referee and I think he knows it."

Hummels also accused Antony of milking the situation by rolling around on the turf after the tackle, "that was grossly unsportsmanlike".

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dortmund to appeal to UEFA after Hummels' red card

Dortmund to appeal to UEFA after Hummels' red card

Villa boss Smith won't panic as pressure mounts

Villa boss Smith won't panic as pressure mounts

Kante and Coman return as France look to clinch World Cup berth

Kante and Coman return as France look to clinch World Cup berth

Premier League awards: Salah, Foden among nominees for October

Premier League awards: Salah, Foden among nominees for October

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

3 Super Eagles with something to prove in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

3 Super Eagles with something to prove in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Leipzig boss Marsch targets referee after draw with PSG

Leipzig boss Marsch targets referee after draw with PSG

Rodgers praises Daka impact at Leicester, expects Ndidi return soon

Rodgers praises Daka impact at Leicester, expects Ndidi return soon

Klopp gives injury updates on Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones

Klopp gives injury updates on Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

2022 WCQ: 3 players that may gate-crash Rohr's list ahead of Super Eagles' Liberia, Cape Verde clash

Gernot Rohr