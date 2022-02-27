Dortmund held at Augbsurg to leave Bayern eight points clear

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Christopher Nkunku (L) celebrate his winning goal on Sunday

Augsburg substitute Noah Sarenren Bazee (C) celebrates scoring their equaliser Sunday Creator: MICHAELA REHLE
Augsburg substitute Noah Sarenren Bazee (C) celebrates scoring their equaliser Sunday Creator: MICHAELA REHLE

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund conceded a late equaliser as they were held 1-1 at Augsburg on Sunday to leave Bayern Munich eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Recommended articles

Bayern are steaming towards a 10th straight league title after Noah Sarenren Bazee netted for Augsburg in the 78th minute.

Thorgan Hazard's first-half goal gave Dortmund the lead in Bavaria, until Augsburg's pressure paid off and substitute Bazee headed in off the crossbar.

"We tried a lot of things and had a lot of control, but we didn't do everything right," said Dortmund coach Marco Rose, who admitted his team were "losing strength" when Augsburg equalised.

Bayern earned a 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday after Germany winger Leroy Sane came on to score the late winner.

Earlier, RB Leipzig earned a third straight away win in a week as Christopher Nkunku's late goal sealed a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Bochum to keep his club fourth in the table.

Nkunku, who also scored twice against Bochum in Leipzig's home win last October, broke the deadlock eight minutes from time with his 14th Bundesliga goal this season.

"Bochum was a tough opponent. Many teams have not won here. It was a close game, but we showed our quality," said Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen.

Bochum suffered their first defeat in five games, a run which included a shock 4-2 win over Bayern a fortnight ago in their previous home match.

Leipzig have now lost just two of their 13 games since Domenico Tedesco replaced Jesse Marsch as coach in December.

They backed up last Sunday's 6-1 romp at Hertha Berlin and a midweek victory at Real Sociedad which put them into the last 16 of the Europa League.

The hosts had two great late chances when Bochum captain Anthony Losilla clipped the woodwork, then a header by Christopher Antwi-Adjei rebounded off the post.

The winner came shortly after Tedesco beefed up his midfield by swapping playmaker Emil Forsberg for Konrad Laimer.

The switch paid off almost immediately as Leipzig attacked from their own box.

The ball was worked to Nkunku, who swept his shot into the bottom corner to delight the travelling fans.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Tammy Abraham has scored 12 Serie A goals this season Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

    Last-gasp Abraham saves Roma against 10-man Spezia

  • Liverpool players celebrate winning the League Cup final Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

    Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

  • Iraq's midfielder Amjad Attwan performs an overhead kick during the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Hong Kong at Basra in 2019, when FIFA briefly lifted its ban on international matches in Iraq Creator: Hussein FALEH

    Iraq says to host World Cup qualifier as FIFA lifts ban

Recommended articles

Last-gasp Abraham saves Roma against 10-man Spezia

Last-gasp Abraham saves Roma against 10-man Spezia

Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

'Blame Mount not Kepa' - Chelsea fans blast 'WASTEFUL 'midfielder for missing GOLDEN Chance against Liverpool

'Blame Mount not Kepa' - Chelsea fans blast 'WASTEFUL 'midfielder for missing GOLDEN Chance against Liverpool

Iraq says to host World Cup qualifier as FIFA lifts ban

Iraq says to host World Cup qualifier as FIFA lifts ban

'Just another Useless club' - Reactions following Dortmund's awful draw against Augsburg

'Just another Useless club' - Reactions following Dortmund's awful draw against Augsburg

Dortmund held at Augbsurg to leave Bayern eight points clear

Dortmund held at Augbsurg to leave Bayern eight points clear

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli