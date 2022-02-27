Borussia Dortmund lose ground in Bundesliga title race following dull draw

Marco Rose's men were without attacking duo of Marco Reus and Erling haaland but were expected to get all three points to stay in touching distance of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Dortmund dominated the opening moments, with Donyell Malen and Thorgan Hazard testing the Augsburg goalkeeper. In the 35th minute, Dortmund deservedly took the lead through a Thorgan Hazard finish.

Imago/Eibner

Both teams came out for the second half in high spirits, but Augsburg looked like a changed team.

As Augsburg grew into the game, Dortmund retreated and, Marco Rose's men looked like they were hanging on by a thread with an equaliser all but certain.

The introduction of fresh legs for Augsburg seemed to shift the team into a new gear. Augsburg substitute Noah Sarenren Bazee looked a real menace as the Dortmund defenders struggled to deal with him.

After having an earlier shot parried, the players' persistence paid off when he poked in Arne Maier's deflected shot.

Imago/Eibner

That equaliser turned pivotal as Dortmund were unable to regain the lead.

The points dropped today would hurt more as arch-rivals Bayern Munich got all three points on Saturday. This result leaves Dortmund in second and eight points adrift of Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga.