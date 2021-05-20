Dortmund boss Terzic wants win over friend Wolf on swansong

Dortmund have won their last six Bundesliga games to climb to third in the table and have already qualified for the Champions League.

Terzic also masterminded their German Cup final win with a 4-1 thrashing of Leipzig in Berlin last week, but Saturday will be his last game in charge.

The 38-year-old has impressively achieved the goal he was set in December, when he took over after the sacking of Lucien Favre.

"I'm very happy that we were able to achieve our goals and can go into the last game without any pressure. We're looking forward to it," said Terzic.

Dortmund are looking to avenge their 2-1 defeat at Leverkusen in January.

However, Terzic wants to get one over his mate Wolf, who was put in temporary charge of Leverkusen for the rest of the season after Peter Bosz was sacked in March.

Wolf, 40, started his coaching career with Terzic at Dortmund.

Saturday is also Wolf's last game in charge of Leverkusen with Gerardo Seoane, who has just won the Swiss league with Bern, taking charge next season.

Bragging rights are at stake with Leverkusen sixth in the Bundesliga to qualify for the Europa League.

"Hannes and I have known each other for 20 years, we went to university together and I took my first steps as a coach with him," said Terzic.

"We are very close friends, he is one of the most important people in my life and an outstanding coach, but now I have a real desire to win against him."

Terzic took over after a 5-1 thrashing at home to Stuttgart last December and has restored confidence.

"Edin Terzic has done a great job," praised Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

"He took over the team in December, when it was half dead, and he brought it back to life."

Fears that star striker Erling Braut Haaland or England winger Jadon Sancho may leave at the end of the season have been allayed by Champions League qualification.

However, it is not certain Terzic will stay at Dortmund.

It is planned that he will revert to an assistant coach role under Marco Rose, currently in charge of Moenchengladbach, who will take over next season.

However, Dortmund's form under Terzic has drawn the attention of other Bundesliga clubs needing a new coach.

According to media reports, Terzic has already turned down Eintracht Frankfurt, whose coach Adi Huetter will replace Rose at Moenchengaldbach next season.

On Thursday, Terzic, a self-confessed Dortmund fan, said he will use "next week to think about" his future once the season is over.