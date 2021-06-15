Donnarumma move to PSG would be 'good choice' says Mancini

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma would be making "a good choice" if his touted move to Paris Saint-Germain were to go ahead, national team coach Roberto Mancini said Tuesday.
Gianluigi Donnarumma joined AC Milan aged 16 years.
"I don't know what will happen, I don't know anything. Donnarumma is a great goalkeeper, if he were to go to Paris he would make a good choice, it's a great team," Mancini told a press conference in Rome before Italy's second Euro 2020 game against Switzerland on Wednesday.
"Gigio is a great goalkeeper and a good boy and he will make his choice in peace."
The 22-year-old's contract with AC Milan expires this month having joined the team in 2015.
Donnarumma has 27 caps for Italy after replacing goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon, and is reported to be poised to sign a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 runners-up.
