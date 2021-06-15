Donnarumma move to PSG would be 'good choice' says Mancini

"I don't know what will happen, I don't know anything. Donnarumma is a great goalkeeper, if he were to go to Paris he would make a good choice, it's a great team," Mancini told a press conference in Rome before Italy's second Euro 2020 game against Switzerland on Wednesday.

"Gigio is a great goalkeeper and a good boy and he will make his choice in peace."

The 22-year-old's contract with AC Milan expires this month having joined the team in 2015.